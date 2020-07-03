A look at veteran choreographer Saroj Khan's list of awards and honours

New Delhi: Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan succumbed to cardiac arrest on the wee hours of Friday, at 2 am on July 3, 2020. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, since June 20 after complaining of chest pain.

Saroj Khan had an illustrious movie career spanning four decades with over 200 movies to her credit. She started off at a young age of 3 as a child artist and later became a background dancer.

She established herself as an independent choreographer with 1974 release 'Geeta Mera Naam' but it was only many years later in movies with Sridevi that she got recognition.

Masterji choreographed super hit songs for the late legendary actress Sridevi in movies such as Hawa Hawai in Mr India, Nagina, Chandni and many more.

Her camaraderie and collaboration with superstar Madhuri Dixit delivered sure shot success. Blockbuster songs like 'Ek Do Teen' in Tezaab, Tamma Tamma Loge in Thanedaar and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta are a few milestones in her career which helped her emerge as the numero uno choreographer in Bollywood.

She received several awards and accolades in her long and shining career. Take a look:

National Film Awards

2003 - Devdas, Dola Re Dola song

2006 - Sringaram (all songs)

2008 - Jab We Met, Yeh Ishq Haaye song

She holds the maximum number of National Film Award in Best Choreography category in Bollywood as of now.

Filmfare Awards

2008 – Guru

2003 – Devdas

2000 – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

1994 – Khalnayak

1993 – Beta

1991 – Sailaab for the song "Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar"

1990 – Chaalbaaz

1989 – Tezaab

Saroj Khan holds the record of maximum Filmfare award in Best Choreographer category with 8 trophies. Incidentally, she was the first person to get 'Best Choreography' award as the award category was started after her immensely popular song 'Ek Do Teen' from 'Tezaab'.

Nandi Awards

1998: Nandi Award for Best Choreographer: Choodalani Vundi

American Choreography Award

2002: Outstanding Achievement in Feature Film: Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001)

Besides these, Saroj Khan has received several accolades and honour in her career for her contribution to the field of performing arts. She also turned judge on various dance-based reality shows.

May her soul rest in peace!