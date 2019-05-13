close

Aadil Khan

Aadil Khan comes out with new YouTube show

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Choreographer and model Aadil Khan has come out with a new segment "Dance Pe Chance With Aadil Khan" on his YouTube channel.

The first episode of the show was dropped online a few days ago. It featured Aadil and actress Elli Avram. They are seen dancing and chatting with each other in the video.

"Dance Pe Chance With Aadil Khan" will have several celebrities who will come, shake a leg and interact with Aadil, read a statement.

Aadil, who moved from Delhi to Mumbai to pursue modelling, has over 71 million views on his dance videos on YouTube. He has even worked with actors Anil Kapoor, Lopamudra Raut and Avika Gor.

He recently featured in a music video opposite actress Jigyasa Singh.

 

