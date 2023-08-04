Aaliyah Kashyap's Engagement Party: Palak Tiwari, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor Glam It Up In Sexy Sarees; Agastya Nanda, Ibrahim Look Suave in Desi Wear

trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644410
New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah's engagement party with Italian boyfriend Shane Gregoire was held in Mumbai's popular hotspot. The happy event saw many Gen-Z star kids making their way to the venue and blessing the young couple. Paps captured Anurag's ex-wife and actress Kalki Koechlin too accompanied by her partner Guy Hershberg and their daughter Sappho attending the bash.

At Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement party, from Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor to Anjini Dhawan, Palak Tiwari, Agastya Nanda, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Vedang Raina among others - all came dressed to kill. Traditional and desi wear was the theme, it seems. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While the bride-to-be Aaliyah wore a stunning pastel raw silk lehenga-choli with mang tikka, neck piece and bangles, her fiance Shane complemented her look in a silk sherwani with a mint green sleeveless long vest.

Suhana Khan turned up in a royal blue saree while Khushi Kapoor donned a sexy pastel one. Palak Tiwari made a late entry in a nude-coloured shimmery saree while Anjini Dhawan turned heads in a pink shade drape. All the beauties glammed up in sarees and the guys made heads turn in desi traditional wear. Ibrahim Ali Khan looked every bit royal in his black bandhgala jacket and white crisp pants while Agastya Nanda chose to go full Indian with a silk kurta-pyjama look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aaliyah is the daughter of Anurag Kashyap and his first wife Aarti Bajaj. She got engaged to boyfriend Shane in May this year and flaunted her huge diamond ring. She took to her Instagram handle and announced the good news, getting reactions from her friends and father Anurag Kashyap. Reportedly, Aaliyah and Shane will host another engagement party in the US. The duo is planning to celebrate the moment with Shane's family as well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire met on a dating app and the star kid explained how it all went on her YouTube channel. Aaliyah and Shane have been dating since 2020.

 

