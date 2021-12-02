Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao celebrate son Azad's birthday, actor's son Junaid from first wife Reena Dutta also spotted

New Delhi: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao left their fans and entire film fraternity in a state of shock after they announced their divorce. The duo decided to part ways after 15 years of their marriage. On Wednesday, the former couple came under one roof to celebrate their son Azad's birthday.

Pictures from Azad Rao's birthday celebrations have made it to the internet. Popular novelist-columnist Shobha De shared pictures of Azad's birthday celebrations on social media.

In the photos, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are happily posing for the pictures. They also came together to cut son Azad's birthday cake. Aamir Khan's son Junaid from the first wife can also be seen in these pictures.

Althouh Aamir and Kiran are no longer husband and wife, they have decided to stay friends and co-parent their son Azad Rao. In their separation announcement, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan said, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

For the unversed, the power couple announced the separation on July 3 with a joint statement, ending 15 years of their marriage. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married on December 28, 2005. She was an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. On December 5, 2011, the duo announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film is his first after his divorce announcement with Kiran Rao. It is slated to release in the month of April in 2022.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is said to be the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role. It will be clashing with Yash' KGF 2. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles.

