Aamir Khan flies economy, surprises co-passengers

Aamir khan

Ditching the luxuries of a business class, superstar Aamir Khan took everyone by surprise as he was spotted travelling in the economy class of domestic budget airline IndiGo.

Mumbai: Ditching the luxuries of a business class, superstar Aamir Khan took everyone by surprise as he was spotted travelling in the economy class of domestic budget airline IndiGo.

In a viral video, the "Dangal" star is seen sitting by the window seat quietly, wearing a pale blue cap and has his signature spectacles on. He looks amused by the attention he was receiving. 

The video received a lot of praise from fans and followers, who lauded the 54-year-old's simplicity.

One fan said: "Aamir bhai Masha Allah you are real hero economy class". 

Another wrote: "It's actual class of simplicity."

On the Bollywood front, Aamir was last seen onscreen in the "Thugs Of Hindostan" along with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Aamir is also the founder of Paani Foundation is a non-profit, non-governmental organisation that is active in the area of drought prevention and watershed management in Maharashtra.

Aamir khanThugs of HindostanAmitabh BachchanKatrina KaifFatima Sana Sheikh
