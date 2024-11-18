Aamir Khan Reveals Taking Joint Therapy With Daughter Ira Khan To Work On The Issues Over The Years

New Delhi: Aamir Khan recently opened up about taking joint therapy sessions with his daughter, Ira Khan, to address and work through personal issues they faced over the years. During his interaction and creating awareness about mental health, Aamir shared that the decision to attend therapy together was aimed at strengthening their bond and fostering a deeper understanding of each other.

He praised Ira for being vocal about mental health and revealed how her openness inspired him to take this step. Aamir emphasised the importance of seeking professional help when needed, breaking the stigma often associated with therapy, especially in India.

In a video shared by Netflix India, Aamir was featured along with his daughter Ira Khan and Dr. Vivek Murthy to speak about mental health. He said," Therapy is so helpful. I think she (Ira) pushed me down that path. I would strongly recommend therapy to anyone who feels the need for it. It has been helpful for me. In fact, Ira and I also have started joint therapy. The two of us go to a therapist for our own relationship. To work on how to make that better and issues which have been there for over years".

This candid revelation sheds light on the actor’s personal journey and his efforts to improve family dynamics, resonating with fans who appreciate his transparency.