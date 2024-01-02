New Delhi: The festive season continues to be merry for Aamir Khan and family. Afterall, Aamir's beloved daughter Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot on January 3 with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. Ahead of Ira's big day ahead, the festivities of the couple's soon-to-be wedding have already begun. Actor Aamir Khan's Mumbai residence was beautifully lit up.

Ira Khan got officially engaged to fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in November last year. In a video surfacing on the internet, one can see how the family is gearing up for the wedding and has decorated the two floors of their residence with fairy lights.

Last Year, after getting engaged, the couple hosted a party that was attended by many celebs. Thereafter, parents Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta were spotted jewelry shopping in the city.However, the family has already kickstarted pre-wedding festivities and has performed Kelvan and Ukhana a few days ago.

Ahead of her wedding, recently, the soon-to-be bride took to her Instagram and gave a glimpse into their family time where Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and actress Mithila Palkar were seen having an intimate dinner together.

In another exciting pre-wedding festivity, Ira invited her loved ones in a fun way, Ira sent her bridesmaids a puzzle, requesting them to be next to her on the special day. Interestingly, Ira’s cousin Zayn Marie will be officiating the couple’s wedding.

In an interview with News18, Aamir Khan said, “Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone waala hoon yeh toh tay hai. (I’m extremely emotional, and I’m going to cry a lot at Ira’s wedding, that’s for sure),” he said.