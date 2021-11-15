Aamir Khan spotted outside ex-wife Reena Dutta's residence in a quirky avatar!

New Delhi: Aamir Khan who is all set with the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, was spotted at his ex-wife Reena Dutta’s residence in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

Clad in a cool attire, Aamir grabbed attention for his quirky fashion sense as the actor was seen wearing dhoti pants along with a Tee.

The photos have been shared by celebrity paparazzo Manav Manglani on his social media account.

He even smiled and posed for the shutterbugs. Aamir and Reena were married for 15 years and later the duo separated in 2002. Together, the couple has two kids - a son named Junaid and a daughter, Ira.

Laal Singh Chaddha is Aamir’s first film post his divorce announcement. The actor along with his wife Kiran Rao left their fans in a state of shock when the couple announced their divorce on social media a few months back.

The duo also shared that they will continue to co-parent their child Azad and will be working together on the professional sphere.

For the unversed, the power couple announced the separation on July 3 with a joint statement, ending 15 years of their marriage.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married on December 28, 2005. She was an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. On December 5, 2011, the duo announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy.

Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles. It is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 blockbuster Forrest Gump. Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame has directed the venture.