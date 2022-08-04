Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan has been invited for a special talk at IIM Annual International Summit Vista. Aamir Khan will be interacting with the students and will be talking about 'Facets of Management in Films and Life'.



Along with Aamir, several other proclaimed Indian names will be joining the special talk at IIM Annual International Summit Vista in Bangalore. The names include filmmaker Advait Chandan, actress Mona Singh, actor Naga Chaitanya, Peyush Bansal CEO and Co-founder of Lenskart, Anil Agrawal Chairman of Vedanta, and Punit Renjen Global CEO, Deloitte.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Aamir Khan will be in the IIM Bangalore campus. The actor has a much deeper connection with the campus as he has shot and stayed there during the shoot of 3 Idiots. Back in 2009, when 3 Idiots was released, the film took the nation by storm with its epic storyline which highlighted the pressure youngsters face while chasing their careers. The film was a blockbuster and was appreciated worldwide.

Aamir is currently gearing up for the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will hit the screen on August 11. The film is an official remake of Tom Hanks ‘Forrest Gump’ and is directed by Advait Chandan. Apart from Aamir, the film features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.