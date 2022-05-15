MUMBAI: Superstar Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan is a social media sensation and her pictures and videos often go viral and set internet on fire. The star kid recently turned 25 and she celebrated the day with her family and dear ones.

Ira had dropped several pictures from her birthday celebrations in which she is seen having a gala time with her father Aamir Khan, mom Reena Dutta, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao and her son Azad Rao Khan, and her boyfriend and fitness expert Nupur Shikhare. However, she was heavily criticised by the trolls for wearing a bikini in front of her father.

Now, responding to the haters for slamming her for wearing the two-piece, Ira on Sunday dropped some more glimpses of her birthday bash with a caption, "If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump... here are some more!" Ira shared a bunch of new photos from her 25th birthday enjoying the pool time with her boyfriend, friends and family.

In the last picture of the series is a selfie where Ira could be spotted giving a peck on the cheek of actor Fatima Sana Shaikh. Fatima made her acting debut as an adult with Aamir Khan's starrer 'Dangal'. Fatima and Aamir teamed up again in 2018 in 'Thugs Of Hindustan', which failed to do any magic on the screen.

In the previous set of birthday pictures, Aamir and Reena were seen beaming with joy as their firstborn is busy blowing out the candles before cutting a cake. Aamir's son Azad from his second wife Kiran Rao also marked his presence in the particular snap.

One of the photos from the celebrations showed lovebirds - Ira and Nupur sharing a romantic moment from one of their pool outings.

Ira is seen clad in a cream and yellow swimwear as she blows out the candles. Her father Aamir and brother Azad are seen shirtless.

For the unversed, Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986. The two, who share daughter Ira and son Junaid Khan, divorced after 16 years of marriage. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. They announced their separation last year, after 15 years of marriage.

Speaking of Ira, she has been quite vocal about her relationship with Nupur Shikhare, who is a fitness trainer, and often drops photos and videos with him.

Ira and Nupur made their relationship official in February last year. Sharing a picture with Nupur on Promise Day, Ira had written, "It's an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy."

Unlike her father Aamir Khan, Ira is not inclined to make her career in the acting world. Rather, she tried her hand at directing with the play 'Medea' in 2019. Last year, she set up the Agatsu Foundation to "raise awareness about mental wellbeing".

