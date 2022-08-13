NEW DELHI: Aamir Khan's highly awaited 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has arrived in theatres and her daughter Ira Khan decided to to show her support to her father's film. The famous star kid, who is currently painting the town red for her relationship with Nupur Shikhare, shared some loved-up pics with her beau on social media while promoting 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Taking to Instagram, Ira dropped a set of photos with Nupur from the film screening and they both looked adorable. Ira was seen dressed in a simple and stunning white dress which she teamed up with a silver neckpiece and matching bracelet. She completed her look with brown boots. On the other hand, Nupur, who is mostly seen in athleisure, was seen in a black tee and jeans which he wore with blue blazer. They were happily seen posing for the camera.

Ira, who made her relationship with Nupur official last year, shared an adorable picture with Nupur a few days back on social media. In the image, the couple was twinning in black outfits - Ira looks pretty in a sheer black top paired with matching pants, while Nupur looks dapper in a black t-shirt and blue pants.

There have been speculations that Aamir Khan's daughter is all set to tie the knot with Nupur and the adorable couple recently met her grandmother and reportedly took her blessings. While there’s no confirmation about the wedding, the couple's recent romantic pictures are going viral.

Ira often gets trolled for her relationship with Nupur. The star kid loves to share mushy pics with her beau on social media, for which she has been criticised several times by a section of readers. However, Ira is someone who doesn't appear to be in the mood to listen.

For the unversed, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare made their relationship official in February 2021. The two shared a series of lovey-dovey posts for each other, screaming couple goals. Sharing a picture with Nupur on Promise Day, Ira had written, "It's an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy."

Unlike her father Aamir Khan, Ira is not inclined to make her career in the acting world. Rather, she tried her hand at directing with the play 'Medea' in 2019. Last year, she set up the Agatsu Foundation to "raise awareness about mental wellbeing".

Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986. The two, who share daughter Ira and son Junaid Khan, divorced after 16 years of marriage. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. They announced their separation last year, after 15 years of marriage.