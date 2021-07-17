Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's cosy romantic cuddle pics with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare go viral!

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is an avid social media user and her pictures with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare often break the internet. The star kid is dating a fitness trainer and recently shared a loved-up post on Instagram.

He's such a dramebaaz! #love #cuddles #happypill, captioned Ira Khan.

Ira Khan made her relationship official with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, a fitness trainer, on Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day earlier this year.

Aamir Khan's daughter has been vocal about suffering from depression and opened up on facing mental health issues on social media.

Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid.

Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.