Aamir Khan's Lagaan co-star Parveena suffers brain stroke, says Aamir Bhai doesn't know of my illness, seeks financial aid

New Delhi: Bollywood star Aamir Khan's co-star from Lagaan, Parveena suffered a brain stroke in 2020 and is now battling a financial crunch. She has featured in many films as a character artist.

In an interview with ETimes.com, Parveena said, "My family has always helped and there are few friends who look out for me, as well. All I want now is some financial help till the time my health is not good. I want work as a casting director and would request production houses to give me work."

“I need to work and plead to him to give me work. Aamir bhai doesn't know about my illness. If he had known, he would have definitely helped me. As we all know that he has helped his co-stars from Lagaan including Sri Vallabh Vyas. All I want to tell him is, mujhe apne office mein kaam de do,” she added.

Last year, the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) did come to Parveena's rescue as she receive help from Akshay Kumar and in 2021, actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood too extended assistance to the actress.

"I have had arthritis from 2012 and the condition of my hands has become such that I cannot work as an actor, anymore. After my health improved a while ago, I had started working as a casting director. I want to continue with that work and it is imperative that I am employed to be able to take care of myself," she said.

On the work front, Parveena has worked in movies like Pinjar, Lagaan, and also shared screen space with late legendary Irrfan Khan in TV series Darr.