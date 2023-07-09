topStoriesenglish2632947
Aamir Khan's Lagaan Co-Star Rachel Shelley Back To Indian Screens After 22 Years - See Her Then And Now Pics

Jul 09, 2023

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's iconic movie 'Lagaan' was released on June 15, 2001. The movie starring Aamir Khan and then debutant Gracy Singh along with a huge ensemble cast went on to become one of the most talked about movies in the history of Hindi cinema. It was also India's official entry to the Oscars that year. The film also starred English actress Rachel Shelley, who played Elizabeth Russell in the movie and won a million hearts. But where is she now?

WHERE IS LAGAAN ACTRESS RACHEL SHELLY?

Well, she is back on Indian screens after a long hiatus of 22 years. She will be seen in Sudip Sharma's upcoming crime series titled Kohrra which will release on Netflix on June 15, 2023. The web series also features Barun Sobti in the lead role. Kohrra is co-created by Paatal Lok fame Sudip Sharma, Diggi Sisodia and Gunjit Chopra.

Rachel was born in Wiltshire, England and went on to study English Literature and Drama in her college years. She is stay with her partner Matthew Parkhill in Notting Hill, London since 1995.  Parkhill is a TV writer, director and producer. 

The couple has a daughter named Eden. Take a look at her latest pictures here:

The Lagaan actress has worked in many movies including Lighthouse, Seeing Other People and The Children. Among TV shows she has featured in Highlander: The Series, Baddiel's Syndrome, Coupling, Ghost Whisperer, Once Upon a Time and Deep State to name a few.

 

 

