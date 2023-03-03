topStoriesenglish2579635
NewsLifestylePeople
SAIF ALI KHAN

'Aap Humare Bedroom Mein Aajaiye,' Saif Ali Khan Teases Paps Following Him

Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan were returning home from the birthday bash of Malaika Arora`s mother on Thursday night.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 07:38 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan were returning home from the birthday bash of Malaika Arora`s mother on Thursday night.
  • While a paparazzo was requesting them for a pose, Saif (accompanied by Kareena Kapoor Khan) said to him, "Aap hamare bedroom mein aajaiyee." (You can visit our bedroom)

Trending Photos

'Aap Humare Bedroom Mein Aajaiye,' Saif Ali Khan Teases Paps Following Him

New Delhi: Mumbai celebrities have a lukewarm relationship with the paparazzi. The celebs at times get annoyed with the paps, at times they even tease them.

Recently, Saif Ali Khan`s comment, directed towards a paparazzo, went viral on the Internet. Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan were returning home from the birthday bash of Malaika Arora`s mother on Thursday night. While a paparazzo was requesting them for a pose, Saif (accompanied by Kareena Kapoor Khan) said to him, "Aap hamare bedroom mein aajaiyee." (You can visit our bedroom)

It`s not been many days since Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to vent out her anger at a paparazzo who clicked her pictures inside her home without her consent. 

Alia wrote on Instagram, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me.... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed?"

Tagging the Mumbai Police, she added, "This is a gross invasion of someone`s privacy and it`s safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice."

Following the incident, Mumbai Police even asked Alia to lodge an official complaint.

Generally, Saif and Kareena pose for the paparazzi on different occasions. Perhaps they were in a hurry or Saif was in a mood to tease the pap. But `Chote Nawab`s comment has become the talk of the tinsel town.

Live Tv

Saif Ali KhanKareena Kapoor KhanSaif KareenaPaparazzi controversy

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896