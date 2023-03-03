'Aap Humare Bedroom Mein Aajaiye,' Saif Ali Khan Teases Paps Following Him

New Delhi: Mumbai celebrities have a lukewarm relationship with the paparazzi. The celebs at times get annoyed with the paps, at times they even tease them.

Recently, Saif Ali Khan`s comment, directed towards a paparazzo, went viral on the Internet. Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan were returning home from the birthday bash of Malaika Arora`s mother on Thursday night. While a paparazzo was requesting them for a pose, Saif (accompanied by Kareena Kapoor Khan) said to him, "Aap hamare bedroom mein aajaiyee." (You can visit our bedroom)

It`s not been many days since Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to vent out her anger at a paparazzo who clicked her pictures inside her home without her consent.

Alia wrote on Instagram, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me.... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed?"

Tagging the Mumbai Police, she added, "This is a gross invasion of someone`s privacy and it`s safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice."

Following the incident, Mumbai Police even asked Alia to lodge an official complaint.

Generally, Saif and Kareena pose for the paparazzi on different occasions. Perhaps they were in a hurry or Saif was in a mood to tease the pap. But `Chote Nawab`s comment has become the talk of the tinsel town.