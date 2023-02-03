topStoriesenglish2569297
Aashram Actor Tridha Choudhury Oozes Oomph in Bikini, Flaunts her Toned Body, Watch Video

Actor Tridha Choudhary, who stole attention with her bold appearance in 'Aashram' has dropped a video of her deep diving in a swimming pool.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 08:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: Tridha Choudhury is a well-known name in the film industry. The actor made her acting debut in 2013 with Srijit Mukjhrji directorial 'Mishawr Rawhoshyo', a Bengali film in 2013, and since then has appearance in several projects. She made headlines after she went all bold for her role opposite Bobby Deol in Prakash Jha's web series 'Aashram'. Later, she went on to appear for a brief role in Yash Raj Films' 'Shamshera', also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Tridha loves sharing her sizzling photos and videos with her fans and often sets temperature soaring with her bold personality. The actress posted the video on her Instagram handle last week, and her fans love it. Posting the video, she wrote, “Deep diving into my emotions be like." She teased her fans by displaying her toned body in a royal blue bikini set.  The actress offered a glimpse of her sexy curves while she chilled out in the pool. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tridha Choudhury (@tridhac)

Tridha, who loves to travel, often shares stunning pictures of herself from her vacations. Her photos often leave her fans awestruck.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tridha Choudhury (@tridhac)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tridha Choudhury (@tridhac)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tridha Choudhury@tridhac)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tridha Choudhury (@tridhac)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tridha Choudhury (@tridhac)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tridha Choudhury (@tridhac)

Tridha is a bona fide fashionista and regularly drops her alluring looks with her fans. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tridha Choudhury (@tridhac)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tridha Choudhury (@tridhac)

Tridha Choudhury is one of the most popular faces in the OTT space. The actor has also shared the screen with singer-actor Pawan Singh in the special Holi song 'Babuni Tere Rang Mein'.

 

