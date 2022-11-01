topStories
Abhishek Bachchan shares OLD PIC of Aishwarya on her birthday, check out his special wish for wifey

Abhishek Bachchan wished wifey Aishwarya by sharing an old picture of her on Instagram. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success." 

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 08:37 PM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, on Tuesday, extended a warm birthday wish to his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Taking to Instagram, the `Dhoom` actor shared a throwback picture which he captioned, "Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success." 

In the monochrome picture, Aishwarya could be seen sitting beneath a tree, while holding a bunch of flowers behind her back. Soon after Abhishek dropped the picture, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU AUSHU!," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "God bless you both with limitless happiness & success."  

See Abhishek Bachchan's post

Aishwarya and Abhishek recently completed 15 years of their marriage. It was April 20, 2007, when the lovebirds officially sealed their relationship by tying the knot.  

Aishwarya and Abhishek`s wedding took place in a private ceremony at Prateeksha, Amitabh`s bungalow in Mumbai. After four years of their marriage, the couple became parents to a daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011. Aishwarya made her acting debut with director Mani Ratnam`s Tamil political drama `Iruvar` in 1997 and post that she was seen in many big Hindi films like `Devdas`, `Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam`, `Mohabbatein`, `Guru`, `Jodhaa Akbar`, `Taal` and many more.  

She was recently seen in south director Mani Ratnam`s magnum opus period drama film `Ponniyin Selvan - 1` which gathered massive responses from the audience. She will be next seen in an upcoming action film `Jailer` alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Meanwhile, Abhishek will be next seen in an upcoming thriller series `Breathe: Into the shadows season 2` which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from November 9, 2022. 

