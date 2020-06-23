हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan's Amazon series 'Breathe: Into the Shadow' new intriguing teaser out- Watch

The new teaser gives a sneak-peak the lives of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen, who play a couple on the reel.

Abhishek Bachchan&#039;s Amazon series &#039;Breathe: Into the Shadow&#039; new intriguing teaser out- Watch

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan is making his digital debut with 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'. The much-awaited season 2 of Amazon Original series will be unveiled on July 10, 2020. It has been written and directed by Mayank Sharma.

The makers, meanwhile, have dropped a new intriguing teaser. Watch it here:

The new teaser gives a sneak-peak the lives of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen, who play a couple on the reel. It shows Nithya playing with her daughter Siya, but the happy moment is interrupted with an unknown fatal incident for which Junior B is seen blaming himself. 

Their daughter apparently goes missing and the mystery behind the incident keeps the momentum going.

In the first part of 'Breathe' ( 2018), south superstar R Madhavan played the lead and it received rave reviews from masses and classes alike. In the second season, Bachchan junior plays the lead and whereas Amit Sadh will be seen reprising his role of senior inspector Kabir Sawant. 

South actress Nithya Menen also makes her digital debut with season 2 of Breathe and the stellar cast also includes actress Sayami Kher.

 

