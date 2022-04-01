हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jaya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi: Jaya Bachchan holds special screening for fellow MPs, see pics

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Deputy Leader, Shiv Sena, labelled the movie as a 'must watch' for its emphasis on education.

Abhishek Bachchan&#039;s Dasvi: Jaya Bachchan holds special screening for fellow MPs, see pics
Pic Credit: Twitter

Mumbai: Politician and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan held a high-profile screening of 'Dasvi', starring her actor son Abhishek Bachchan, for her fellow Members of Parliament.

Many senior leaders took to social media to talk about the Tushar Jalota directorial. Maharashtra MP Rajani Patil commended the film and wished the team good luck.

 

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Deputy Leader, Shiv Sena, labelled the movie as a "must watch" for its emphasis on education while Shama Mohamed, National Spokesperson, Indian National Congress, praised Abhishek`s performance as well as the film's humorous tone.

The screening saw Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan in attendance.

The tale of a crooked but illiterate politician who discovers the power of education when held behind bars, the film also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

Earlier, `Dasvi` was screened to massive applause at the Agra Central Jail, with many inmates even deciding to study for their tenth grade exam after watching the social comedy.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jaya BachchanAbhishek BachchanDasviAmitabh Bachchan
Next
Story

Ram Charan-Jr NTR's 'RRR' establishes Tollywood as India's new cinema powerhouse

Must Watch

PT3M1S

Ukraine Russia War: Ukraine attacks Russia's oil depot, video surfaced