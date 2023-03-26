Abhishek Banerjee Wins 'Funniest Performance Of The Year' Award For 'Bhediya'

New Delhi: Abhishek Banerjee is one of the most sought-after actors in India and his performance in his films has always proved his caliber. For somebody who has delivered a performance like Hathoda Tyagi, which is one of the scariest and the most psychotic characters ever, has bagged an award for the ‘funniest performance of the year’, for Janardhan in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya. This award is proof of how versatile the actor is and how deep he gets into the character he plays. We have barely seen any actor touch the skin of their characters in their depiction, and only Banerjee is capable of pulling off such roles so effortlessly.

Taking to social media, the star shared a picture along with his award and wrote “First award for Bhediya thankyou @indiatoday for recognising my performance and thank you @amarkaushik @maddockfilms @officialiostudios for just making this amazing film this one is for team Bhediya @varundvn @kritisanon @paalinkabak @pvijan @nirenbhatt @abhishekkapur20.”

Rose to fame after playing Jana in ‘Stree’, the actor has maintained a streak of successful deliveries by giving back-to-back noteworthy performances.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee was last seen playing the role of Jaffa in Rana Naidu where the audience showered an enormous amount of love on him. Many called him the show stealer and were completely impressed by him in the series. In the pipeline ahead, he will be seen in Dream Girl 2, Stree 2, Apurva, and amongst many others.