Actor Aadil Jaipuri, Grandson of Renowned Lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri Gets Recognised for his Talent

New Delhi: Legendary lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri’s grandson, Aadil Jaipuri, recently received an award for his talent in the field of performing arts. The award was given by the business heads of Mid Day and Amruta Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis’ wife at the ‘GEMS OF INDIA’ an awards night organised in Pattaya, Thailand.

He was awarded for his recent stunning performance in Wild Buffaloes Music’s music video called ‘Saajan’, which was sung by singer Ankit Tiwari. The actor has mentioned a couple of times that the music video was quite a novel idea and demanded quite a lot from him as an actor and a trained dancer as well.

Set in a dystopian world infected with a virus leading to zombie attacks, Saajan was a novel romantic music video that showcased Aadil Jaipuri in a different light. The music video was conceptualised and directed by the founder of Wild Buffaloes Music, Divyansh Pandit. Aadil played the role of a professional dancer, who is in love with a girl, who is also a professional dancer and has just been bitten by a zombie.

When the actor was approached to know his experience of essaying such a role, he said, “In all honesty, this experience was truly a whirlwind of emotions. It brought back fond waves of nostalgia from my childhood when I used to be in front of the cameras.

The minute I began practicing the choreography for the dance video, I remembered the life-changing moment where it all began. My grandpa’s colleague had come home to compose a song for one of their movies. They found me grooving to the beats of their song and getting lost in the rhythm of the music.

After witnessing my dance, they cast me in their movie. And in a nutshell, that’s the story of how I was discovered as a child actor! So there were 4 dominant emotions that I had to carry throughout the music video, love, anger, helplessness and morbid satisfaction. Now all these emotions had to be emoted through the craft of dance while maintaining emotional and technical synchronicity. It was not easy at all and I feel glad to have been able to pull it off with full conviction.”