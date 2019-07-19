Actor Ajaz Khan sent to police custody for objectionable TikTok videos

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss' fame Ajaz Khan has been sent to one-day police custody for posting objectionable videos on TikTok, promoting communal hatred. Ajaz, who was arrested by Mumbai Cyber Police on Thursday, was produced before a court on Friday.

A case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code's Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc.) and Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) along with Section 67 of the IT Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).

A Mumbai Police spokesperson said that the Cyber Police had received complaints along with some videos which had gone viral on social media.

"It was found that Ajaz Khan has created/uploaded these videos with objectionable content mainly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc. and create hatred among public at large," said the police, ), news agency IANS reported.

In 2018 too, the actor featured in headlines after he was arrested for possessing banned narcotic substance.

On the professional front, Ajaz, apart from featuring in 'Bigg Boss', has starred in films such as 'Allah Ke Banday', 'Singham Returns', 'Rakhta Charitra' and 'Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap'.

(With IANS inputs)