Actor Ashish Dixit Talks About The Importance Of International Men’s Day

New Delhi: As International Men’s Day approaches, actor Ashish Dixit, widely known for his role as Kartik in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, shared his insightful thoughts on the significance of the day. Highlighting the challenges and contributions of men, Ashish called for greater acknowledgment and appreciation of their role in society and families.

“When we talk about men, they are often seen as a source of strength, whether it’s for their wife, girlfriend, sister, mother, or father. For me, men symbolize power and responsibility, especially when it comes to running a household,” Ashish remarked.

He continued: “On Men’s Day, I believe we should salute all men who work hard for their families and continue moving forward despite facing numerous challenges. ”

Ashish also emphasized the importance of celebrating International Men’s Day to promote equality: “If we celebrate Women’s Day, then men deserve their day too. It gives them strength and motivation to know that their efforts are recognized and valued. Another reason to celebrate Men’s Day is for children. Many kids might ask their parents, ‘If there’s a Women’s Day, why isn’t there a Men’s Day?’ By celebrating it, we send a message to society that we treat everyone equally, whether men or women.”

Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, airing on Sun Neo at 7 PM, explores themes of faith and resilience through the story of Vaishnavi, an orphan girl who finds solace in her devotion to Chhathi Maiyya. The show boasts a talented cast, including Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Brinda Dahal, and Ashish Dixit.

This International Men’s Day, Ashish’s words serve as a reminder of the need to recognize and celebrate the contributions of men while fostering a sense of equality and mutual respect in society.