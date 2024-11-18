Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2821684https://zeenews.india.com/people/actor-ashish-dixit-on-the-importance-of-international-men-s-day-a-day-to-celebrate-equality-and-recognize-men-s-efforts-2821684.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ASHISH DIXIT

Actor Ashish Dixit Talks About The Importance Of International Men’s Day

Ashish Dixit emphasizes the importance of celebrating International Men's Day to recognize men's contributions and promote gender equality.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 06:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Actor Ashish Dixit Talks About The Importance Of International Men’s Day (file photo)

New Delhi: As International Men’s Day approaches, actor Ashish Dixit, widely known for his role as Kartik in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, shared his insightful thoughts on the significance of the day. Highlighting the challenges and contributions of men, Ashish called for greater acknowledgment and appreciation of their role in society and families.

“When we talk about men, they are often seen as a source of strength, whether it’s for their wife, girlfriend, sister, mother, or father. For me, men symbolize power and responsibility, especially when it comes to running a household,” Ashish remarked.

He continued: “On Men’s Day, I believe we should salute all men who work hard for their families and continue moving forward despite facing numerous challenges. ”

Ashish also emphasized the importance of celebrating International Men’s Day to promote equality: “If we celebrate Women’s Day, then men deserve their day too. It gives them strength and motivation to know that their efforts are recognized and valued. Another reason to celebrate Men’s Day is for children. Many kids might ask their parents, ‘If there’s a Women’s Day, why isn’t there a Men’s Day?’ By celebrating it, we send a message to society that we treat everyone equally, whether men or women.”

Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, airing on Sun Neo at 7 PM, explores themes of faith and resilience through the story of Vaishnavi, an orphan girl who finds solace in her devotion to Chhathi Maiyya. The show boasts a talented cast, including Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Brinda Dahal, and Ashish Dixit.

This International Men’s Day, Ashish’s words serve as a reminder of the need to recognize and celebrate the contributions of men while fostering a sense of equality and mutual respect in society.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK