Actor Imran Khan's wife Avantika Malik's cryptic post triggers divorce rumours

Mumbai: Bollywood Actor Imran Khans wife Avantika Malik shared a cryptic post on social media about walking away and not seeking someones approval, which she later deleted.

The post has further triggered divorce rumours between the two. They reportedly separated earlier this year.

Sharing a few lines by musician Morghan Harper Nichols, she talked about the need for one to realise that one should make a brave decision of walking away on her Instagram post.

She took to the Instagram story and posted a long note: "Sometimes, you have to walk away. You have to look at the things you're giving energy to and realize that even though you could stay, and try to win their approval or try to make it up their ladder, you could also make the brave choice to take whatever energy you have left to a space that welcomes you. You may still need to walk away, trusting there is so much more ahead of you," she wrote.

She had captioned it: "Needed to see this today."

The couple has not talked about the split since it was first reported.

Imran and Avantika tied the knot in 2011. The two had welcomed a baby girl in 2014.