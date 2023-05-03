Actor Kevin Costner, Wife Christine Baumgartner Head For Divorce After 18 Years Of Marriage

Washington: `Yellowstone` star Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner are separating. Baumgarten has filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. As reported by People, Costner`s representative said, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action." "We ask that his, Christine`s, and their children`s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time," the representative added.

In November, Costner spoke fondly of his wife, "My wife does things that just completely... It just helps. The house is prettier because of her. Everything is warmer because of her. There`s these little things that she does and I think it's the power of love, but that she makes her home that way," reported People. The pair tied the knot in September 2004 and have three children together, sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, daughter Grace, 12. Costner, 68, also has four older children from previous relationships-daughters Annie and Lily and sons Joe and Liam.

Baumgartner was always keen to start a family with Costner. The actor revealed to Extra that on day one of their relationship, Baumgartner told him, "If you`re going to be with me, you need to know that kids are at the end of the road for me with you, if that's going to happen." "Our house is like a river: You`ve just got to get into the flow of it," he added. "And whatever you thought it was going to be, maybe it still can, but it`s going to have to work with what the day brings."

This is Costner`s second marriage after his 16-year marriage to Cindy Silva, which ended in divorce in 1994. The Field of Dreams actor has starred in `Yellowstone` for five seasons as the powerful Montana patriarch John Dutton.