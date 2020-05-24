हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kiran Kumar

Actor Kiran Kumar tests positive for coronavirus, is quarantined at home

"I'm asymptomatic positive. There's no fever, no cough or any breathlessness. I have quarantined myself at home," said Kiran Kumar.

Actor Kiran Kumar tests positive for coronavirus, is quarantined at home

New Delhi: Veteran actor Kiran Kumar on Saturday night revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been home quarantined for the past 10-12 days. He did not have any symptoms of the virus, but after undergoing a minor medical procedure at a hospital, he learnt he is asymptomatic positive. After which, Kiran Kumar quarantined himself at home.

"I'm asymptomatic positive. There's no fever, no cough or any breathlessness. I have quarantined myself at home. It’s been over 10 days and I’m absolutely fine," the ‘Dhadkan’ actor told Zee News

He also added that he utilising the moment to discover himself by doing his own things.

In his message to the people, Kiran Kumar said that we should not make a fuss about coronavirus and start preparing ourselves to live with it. He categorically mentioned that if a person develops symptoms, then only he should get himself admitted to the hospital, otherwise he can quarantine himself at home. In this way, he can give chance to another patient who is in need of urgent treatment.

The 74-year-old actor stays in Mumbai with his wife Sushma and two children. He has been part of several films and TV shows.

Kiran Kumar is the latest Bollywood celebrity to test for coronavirus after singer Kanika Kapoor, producer Karim Morani and his daughters Zoa and Shaza and actor Purab Kohli.

