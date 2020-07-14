हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bipasha Basu

Actors are most vulnerable, all shoots should stop till situation is better: Bipasha Basu after 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' star Parth Samthaan tests coronavirus positive

Parth Samthaan tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

Actors are most vulnerable, all shoots should stop till situation is better: Bipasha Basu after &#039;Kasautii Zindagi Kay&#039; star Parth Samthaan tests coronavirus positive
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@bipashabasu

New Delhi: After actor Parth Samthaan of 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, actress Bipasha Basu said that she feels all shootings should stop till the situation is better. She commented on a Mumbai-based paparazzo's post on Parth's diagnosis and said that actors are most vulnerable as they have to shoot without any protection and hence, the shootings should be stalled as of now as it's risky.

"All shoots should stop till the situation is a little better. Actors are the most vulnerable.. most of the unit is protected with all PPE, gloves, masks, shields. But actors have to shoot without any protection. It’s just plain risky," read Bipasha's comment.

Parth is Bipasha's actor husband Karan Singh Grover's former co-star. Karan played Mr Bajaj in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' for a brief period. He has now been replaced by Karan Patel. 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' is headlined by Parth and Erica Fernandes, who stars as Anurag and Prerna. 

After Parth said he has tested positive for COVID-19, Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the show said that all necessary precautions will be taken on the sets. 

Team 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' resumed shooting last week after over three months due to the pandemic. New episodes have started airing from Monday.

Bipasha Basu Parth Samthaan Kasautii Zindagi Kay Coronavirus COVID-19
