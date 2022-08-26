Actress Alaya F is all about fitness goals in this new video-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alaya F is a fitness enthusiast who has always given a major fitness goal with her workout routines. While the actress constantly treats her fans by bringing some really amazing fitness videos, now she is back with yet another video showcasing her amazing flexibility.

While taking to her social media, Alaya shared a video where she can be seen performing some really amazing stretching poses that showcase her brilliant fit body. She also wrote the caption -

"Can’t think of a caption so I’ll just say hiiiii friendsssssssss! Hope your day’s going well! @pujiwoo"

Here is the post shared by the actress:

Actress Dia Merza commented on the post and wrote, "Go Girl" and also dropped fire Emojis.

On the work front, the actress who was last seen in the movie and which was also her debut in the Bollywood film industry, 'Jawaani Jaaneman', where she got the chance to work alongside actor Saif Ali Khan, The film was a hit and was much loved by the audience and the critics.

As of now, the actress has multiple projects at hand and it includes names such as "U Turn," a film which is being helmed by director Arif Khan, and "Freddy," a film starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role and which is being helmed by director Shashanka Ghosh.