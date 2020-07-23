Actress Amika Shail's showbiz tryst began with 'Little Champs', will next feature in Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb'

Mumbai: Actress Amika Shail currently known for her portrayal of Vayu Pari in SAB TV’s ‘Baal Veer Returns’ television series; is essaying an important character in the Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb; which is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar soon. Helmed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is an official Hindi remake of 2011 Tamil film Kanchana, which starred Lawrence in the lead role.

Not many would know that besides being an actress, Amika Shail is a trained singer and featured in the top 10 YouTube singers in the country. Born and brought up in Uttarpara, in Hooghly district of West Bengal; Amika had her first brush with the entertainment industry when at the age of 9 years she had sung at ‘Little Champs’ reality series.

She had sung for the Mahie Gill-Nana Patekar starrer Bollywood movie ‘Wedding Anniversary’.

Commenting on the occasion Amika said, “I am very happy to be a share screen with marquee actors such as Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, etc. Although my character in the film has a limited presence, it will have a lasting impact on the audiences. I am sure that the film will reach a large number of audiences through Disney Plus Hotstar.” The singer turned actress bagged her first acting assignment in the Colors TV series ‘Udaan’. After which she landed a role on Star Plus series ‘Divya Drishti’.



“After being a singer, I realised that I could try my hand at acting. I was very fascinated by the television industry right from the time I participated in singing reality shows. I admit that I came to Mumbai with the goal of being a singer, but acting drew me towards itself. ‘Udaan’ boosted my confidence and motivated me to go for more. I could not believe my ears when I heard that I was finalised for the character I auditioned for ‘Laxmmi Bomb’. It was like a dream come true. When I look back, I realise that it has been a great journey from Little Champs then to Laxmmi Bomb now, I thank the almighty for the same. I have two other completed projects in the post-production stage which will be announced soon” said Amika as she signed off.