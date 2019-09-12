close

Onam

Actress Asin posts family pics on Onam

In the second picture, little Arin is seen sporting traditional Onam attire.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Asin posted a couple of pictures on Instagram to celebrate Onam on Wednesday that are winning over fans.

In the first picture, Asin is seen striking a pose with her husband, businessman Rahul Sharma. The second photo is of her daughter, Arin.

"Throwback to last year, 1st Onam as parents," she wrote as the caption with the first picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Throwback to last year, 1st Onam as parents 

A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on

With the second pic, Asin wrote: "Arin's 1st Onam, 10 months old."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#throwback to last year- Arin’s 1st Onam, 10months old #ourlilprincess

A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on

In the snapshot with her husband, Asin wears traditional Onam attire -- a cream-coloured sari with deep cream border, accessorised by a gold neck-piece and earrings.

In the second picture, little Arin is seen sporting traditional Onam attire.

Fans and colleagues from the Tamil film industry took to social media to with Asin and her family on the happy occasion of Onam. They also gushed over how cute Arin looks in traditional festival attire.

Asin shot to fame in Bollywood with roles in films such as "Ghajini", "Ready", and "Housefull 2", after a stint of stardom in south Indian films. She quit acting in January 2016 to marry Rahul Sharma, whom she met through her "Housefull 2" co-star Akshay."

 

Tags:
OnamAsinOnam celebrationsOnam 2019
