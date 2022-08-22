New Delhi: Being acknowledged, after a lot of hard work, is something everyone loves to get. And in this Bollywood industry, one way of getting applauded is by receiving awards. And one such big event, i.e., the Lords of Trendz Awards, happened recently in the city.

Many celebrities from Tinsel Town attended the award night, and among them, one such aspiring actress, who received the prestigious award of Best Actress on OTT Female, was none other than, Actress Katie Iqbal.

Katie, who was recently seen in the famous web series, 'The Great Weddings of Munnes,' did a phenomenal job there and her character was loved and adored by fans all over. The actress gave complete justice to the character by giving her best performance. And in return, she was honoured with the Best Actress on OTT female.

Katie was seen wearing a blue gigot sleeve bardot rhinestone bodycon dress, which hugged her body very well. The actress was seen flaunting her curvaceous body and toned legs. Katie left her long tresses open while keeping a simple middle partition. Keeping her makeup very simple, Katie complemented it with a dark maroon lip tint. She accessorized it with long pearl earrings. She rounded off her outfit with a pair of white high heels. She happily posed for the camera, with a bright smile, after receiving the award.

On receiving the award, Katie exclaimed, "I am so happy and grateful to be acknowledged for the hard work that I put in all my work. This couldn't have been possible without my fans, who directly and indirectly motivate me to bring out the best in me all the way. Thank you so much to the Lords of Trendz Awards for honoring me with this. Just gratitude."

On the work front, Katie was last seen in the web series, 'The Great Weddings of Munnes' and she has more projects lined up, of which the official announcement will be made soon.