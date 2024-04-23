Actress Krissann Barretto Ties The Knot With Nathan Karamchandani In Dreamy White Wedding, See Pics!

Actress Krissann Barretto who is best known for her role in 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan', married eau Nathan Karamchandani. The Couple had a simple court marriage on October 5, Last year.

Krissann Barretto got engaged to her long-time Partner Nathan Karamchandani, an electrical engineer, Last year in April.

Recently, Krissann Barretto and Nathan Karamchandani shared Stunning Black and White Portraits Capturing the Essence of Their Special Day on their official social media account.

Krissann Barretto wore a stunning White Gown with a Plunging Necklace, In an adorable moment, Her husband was seen breaking into tears at the church as his lady love walked down the aisle with her mother and father by her side .

The actress's fans and friends expressed their delight upon viewing the pictures, 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's co-star Kishwer Merchant shared their recently uploaded pictures on her Instagram story and penned a message for the couple. She wrote, “Congratulations u guys! Krissy, this is so wholesome, so so happy for you!”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar also joined in to send her best wishes. Sharing the photo in her story, she wrote, “Congratulations you guys! So happy you guys found each other and made it work despite the long distance and showed that love makes no boundaries! Sending you all my love and best wishes! To your happily ever after!”

Niti Taylor, Charlie Chauhan, Shantanu Maheshwari, Helly Shah, and several others extended warm congratulations to their dear friend with heartfelt messages.

Krissann Barretto started her acting journey with the show ' Yeh hai Aashiqui. She later featured in 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan', 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Ishqbaaz', 'Sasural Simar ka', 'Laal Ishq', 'Pashmina-Dhaage Mohabbat ke, Among others.