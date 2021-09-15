I dreaded they would rape me: Garam Masala actress Nikita Rawal recalls horrid experience

NEW DELHI: Actress Nikita Rawal had a narrowing experience recently when she was in Delhi where she was robbed of Rs 7 lakhs at gunpoint. The actress was held hostage by a few men who were in masks. The incident happened when the actress was walking at her aunt's house in Delhi's Shastri Nagar when the incident happened.

Talking about the incident, Nikita Rawal told Pinkvilla, "I still can't get out of this trauma and can't believe that I'm alive. I would have died if I didn't fight it. I literally locked myself in the wardrobe to save myself. I was alone at home. My aunt was also not there. It's the most traumatic incident of my life."

Following the incident, Nikita Rawal took the first flight back home in Mumbai. Giving more details about the incident, Nikita told Hindustan Times, "It was around 10 at night when the incident took place. I was walking to my aunt’s house when an Innova came on a high speed and stopped my vehicle, and then four masked men came out of the car. They showed me a gun and asked me to give them everything that I was carrying with me. Even talking about the incident is troubling me right now."

Adding further, she added, "At the time, I was thinking that they will kill me, and dreading ke kahin mera rape na karde (I dreaded that they would rape me), despite taking away all my belongings. I can’t express in words what I went through in those 10 minutes. I just rushed back to my place and locked the house. I flew back to Mumbai the very next morning as I was not feeling very safe."

Reportedly, Nikita Rawal was robbed off her rings, watch, earring, diamond pendant, and cash. The value of it all amounts to over Rs 7 lakh.

Nikita Rawal started her showbiz journey in 2007. She has worked in films such as 'Mr Hot Mr Kool', 'The Hero Abhimanyu' and 'Amma Ki Boli'. She was also seen in 'Black and White' with Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah. She has also worked in Tollywood since 2012. She will next be seen in a lead role in 'Roti Kapda and Romance' alongside Arshad Warsi and Chunky Pandey.