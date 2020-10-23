Actress Sapna Pabbi reacts to reports of her gone missing after NCB summons her in drugs case

New Delhi: Actress Sapna Pabbi has strongly reacted to reports claiming that she has gone missing ever since the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sent summons to her in the drugs case.

The '24' actress took to Instagram and revealed that she is actually in London with her family and has not gone missing. She wrote: "I am saddened to see speculative media reports in India about me being untraceable or missing. I have been back at home in London to be with my family and as such my lawyers have already communicated this with the authorities in India who are fully aware of my whereabouts."

Some days back, it was reported that Sapna's name had cropped up in investigation while probing Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades, who was arrested by the NCB recently.

The NCB made its 23rd arrest in the ongoing drugs probe which that began after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The probe agency confirmed Agisilaos' arrest and alleged that he was in touch with other drug peddlers related to the case. He was produced before a local court and sent to NCB custody.