Actress Sudhaa Chandran appeals to PM Modi after she was asked to 'remove' prosthetic limb at airport

New Delhi: TV actress and classical dancer Sudhaa Chandran recently made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government to look into security procedures for individuals with prosthetic limbs.

The 56-year-old actress, in a recent Instagram video, was heard recalling her ordeal at the airport where she was asked to remove her artificial limb at the security check even after she requested the CISF officers to do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for her artificial limb.

She said that it isn't humanly possible to remove the prosthetic limb and has become a huge hurdle for her when she travels for professional visits as she is always stopped at the airport.

Sudhaa appealed in her video, "Good evening, this is a very personal note that I want to tell to our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, this is an appeal to the central government, I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud of me."

"But every time that I go on my professional visits, each time, am stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi ji that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizen", she concluded.

Actor Karenvir Bohra showed support for the actress by reposting the video on his Instagram page as well.

Along with it, he wrote, "I totally agree with you #sudhaji there should be a facility made for such situations, in compete with you on this. Reposted from @sudhaachandran. Totally hurt ....each time going thru this grill is very very hurting....hope my message reaches te state Nd central govt authorities....and expecting a prompt action ....."

Sudhaa is a prominent Bharatnatyam dancer known for accomplishing this feat despite her prosthetic limb. For the unversed, she had lost her leg in a road accident in 1981 and after that, she has adopted a prosthetic limb in place of her amputated leg.

She is most popularly known for her roles in shows such as 'Kaahin Kissii Roz', 'Naagin' season 1,2,3 and 4 and 'Deivam Thandha Veedu'.

The actress won the National Film Award – Special Jury Award for the Telugu film Mayuri in 1985. Interestingly, the film was based on her life.