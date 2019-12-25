Adah Sharma performs Kathak on Jingle Bells Christmas carol, video goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: Actress Adah Sharma sure knows how to do things out-of-box. On Christmas, the star decided to wish her fans and followers in a unique way. She performed kathak on a popular Christmas carol, 'Jingle Bells' and shared the video on social media.

A famous celebrity on Instagram, Adah, dressed in a beautiful red anarkali kurta and churidaar kept alive the spirit of Christmas and danced like no one's watching.

In the caption, she wrote: What do you want for Christmas? I'm no santa ...just asking out of curiosity btw I'm a little careful wishing for stuff coz I actually get what I want.... I think Santa has a crush on me so maybe you can tell me what u want and I'll put in a word .... सिफारिश 87.3% of the times it works. This is my version of #jinglebells Indian style ...Merry Christmas to all of you !! (park avenoooo, coconut milk vegetable steoooo , Peacock bluuuuu, internal revenue I wanted to rhyme this post but now I'm too sweaty and hungry and I wanted to quickly upload this ). All I want for Christmas is whoooo...guess whoo..even I can't guess but u can if u have nothing else to dooooo...#merrychristmas #christmas #christmasdance

The dance video has garnered 64, 515 views on Instagram so far.

Adah was recently seen in Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Commando 3' and the film received a warm response at the Box Office. The film proved to be a commercial success. It starred Gulshan Devaiah in a negative role and Angira Dhar made her debut in the movie.