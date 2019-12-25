हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Christmas

Adah Sharma performs Kathak on Jingle Bells Christmas carol, video goes viral—Watch

The dance video has garnered 64, 515 views on Instagram so far.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Adah Sharma sure knows how to do things out-of-box. On Christmas, the star decided to wish her fans and followers in a unique way. She performed kathak on a popular Christmas carol, 'Jingle Bells' and shared the video on social media.

A famous celebrity on Instagram, Adah, dressed in a beautiful red anarkali kurta and churidaar kept alive the spirit of Christmas and danced like no one's watching.

In the caption, she wrote: What do you want for Christmas? I'm no santa ...just asking out of curiosity btw I'm a little careful wishing for stuff coz I actually get what I want.... I think Santa has a crush on me so maybe you can tell me what u want and I'll put in a word .... सिफारिश 87.3% of the times it works. This is my version of #jinglebells Indian style ...Merry Christmas to all of you !! (park avenoooo, coconut milk vegetable steoooo , Peacock bluuuuu, internal revenue I wanted to rhyme this post but now I'm too sweaty and hungry and I wanted to quickly upload this ). All I want for Christmas is whoooo...guess whoo..even I can't guess but u can if u have nothing else to dooooo...#merrychristmas #christmas #christmasdance

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on

Adah was recently seen in Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Commando 3' and the film received a warm response at the Box Office. The film proved to be a commercial success. It starred Gulshan Devaiah in a negative role and Angira Dhar made her debut in the movie.

 

