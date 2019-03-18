Adah Sharma wears a hot pink bomber jacket with lehenga, pics go viral—See photos

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Adah Sharma is a famous name down south as well. She has acted in a number of hit ventures and is gearing up for her upcoming projects in full swing. The stunner of an actress also has a solid Instagram fanbase.

She has a quirky sense of style and often shares her pictures/videos on social media platforms. She recently posted pictures of her look for the Hello Magazine India's red carpet. The actress can be seen taking fusion dressing to another level for Hello Hall Of Fame 2019.

She wrote: “Poll : Do you love this look ? YES OR YESSSSS

Decided to have some fun for the red carpet of @hellomagindia #hhof19 #hellohalloffame

Bomber jacket with a lehenga and a nath

Bomber - @narendrakumarahmed

Lehenga- @kalkifashion

Accessories - @kohar_jewellery .

Styled by- @juhi.ali

Hmu- @snehal_uk

The picture has gone viral on the internet with as many as 212545 likes already.

The actress is a popular name in Telugu film industry as she featured in several hit films, be it her debut 'Heart Attack' or her last film 'Kshanam' which was remade in Hindi as 'Baaghi 2'.

Adah has completed the London schedule for 'Commando 3' where she has done some crazy stunts. Also, she busy with her Tamil debut with Prabhudheva titled 'Charlie Chaplin 2' which is the 'No Entry' sequel.

The quirky actress will be seen in 'Soulmate' which happens to be bilingual in English and Hindi where she will be seen playing a double role. She has also bagged her next big Telugu venture titled 'Kalki'. Dr Rajasekhar film is helmed by 'Queen' director Prasanth Varma and produced by C Kalyan.