Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2775168
NewsLifestylePeople
JANHVI KAPOOR

Adil Hussain Praises Janhvi Kapoor: 'Her Sincerity Reminded Me of Sridevi'

Acclaimed actor Adil Hussain offered high praise for Janhvi Kapoor, likening her to the legendary Sridevi.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 03:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Adil Hussain Praises Janhvi Kapoor: 'Her Sincerity Reminded Me of Sridevi' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Hussain, who starred alongside Sridevi in the beloved 2012 film ‘English Vinglish’, shared his admiration for Kapoor’s dedication and sincerity on set.

Kapoor has been making headlines for her impressive choice of roles, and her latest film, ‘Devara’, is no exception. The release of the song 'Dheere Dheere' from the film has further captivated audiences, highlighting Kapoor’s evolving talent and mystique. Fans are also buzzing about her pairing with Jr. NTR, drawing comparisons to the iconic on-screen duo of NTR and Sridevi.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Hussain reflected on the nostalgia of working with Kapoor, recalling her as a young girl who frequently visited the set with her mother. “It's very nostalgic to work with Janhvi because I met her several times when she came to the set with her mother, Sridevi.” Hussain said. He described Kapoor’s presence as a quiet and respectful echo of her mother’s approach to acting.

Hussain noted that Kapoor’s dedication and focus on set mirror the qualities he admired in Sridevi. “What I noticed about her is that she probably imbibed from her mother, who was a great example of how an actor should be on set - completely focused, quiet, sincere, and yet very spontaneous at the same time, with the innocence of herself transpiring through the character. These were very striking elements that I have seen in her,” he observed.

The excitement surrounding ‘Devara’, which marks Kapoor’s debut in the South Indian film industry, continues to build. With its compelling story and promising performances, the film is highly anticipated by audiences eager to see Kapoor’s next chapter in her career.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Is America behind the coup in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: How Pak media reacts on Bangladesh coup?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Where did Sheikh Hasina go wrong?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India
DNA
Zee News' helicopter reporting amidst the devastation in Kedarnath
DNA
Was Taj Mahal a temple of Lord Shiva?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Kidney killer' turmeric in your kitchen!
DNA Video
DNA: What did family say on Lucknow incident?