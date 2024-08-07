Adil Hussain Praises Janhvi Kapoor: 'Her Sincerity Reminded Me of Sridevi'

New Delhi: Hussain, who starred alongside Sridevi in the beloved 2012 film ‘English Vinglish’, shared his admiration for Kapoor’s dedication and sincerity on set.

Kapoor has been making headlines for her impressive choice of roles, and her latest film, ‘Devara’, is no exception. The release of the song 'Dheere Dheere' from the film has further captivated audiences, highlighting Kapoor’s evolving talent and mystique. Fans are also buzzing about her pairing with Jr. NTR, drawing comparisons to the iconic on-screen duo of NTR and Sridevi.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Hussain reflected on the nostalgia of working with Kapoor, recalling her as a young girl who frequently visited the set with her mother. “It's very nostalgic to work with Janhvi because I met her several times when she came to the set with her mother, Sridevi.” Hussain said. He described Kapoor’s presence as a quiet and respectful echo of her mother’s approach to acting.

Hussain noted that Kapoor’s dedication and focus on set mirror the qualities he admired in Sridevi. “What I noticed about her is that she probably imbibed from her mother, who was a great example of how an actor should be on set - completely focused, quiet, sincere, and yet very spontaneous at the same time, with the innocence of herself transpiring through the character. These were very striking elements that I have seen in her,” he observed.

The excitement surrounding ‘Devara’, which marks Kapoor’s debut in the South Indian film industry, continues to build. With its compelling story and promising performances, the film is highly anticipated by audiences eager to see Kapoor’s next chapter in her career.