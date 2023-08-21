New Delhi: Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani finally broke his silence over the divorce with the actress. He talked to the paps and told how Rakhi and her people 'framed' him. He also said that he will put up a press conference and talk about all that he has gone through.

Adil was spotted in the city by the paparazzi and many videos are now going viral on social media as well. When they asked him to respond to the allegations by Rakhi, he said, "Mere side ki proper story bolunga. Usne jaise mujhe frame kiya Rakhi ne kiya tha aur uske bohut se kon log the. Bataunga na... aaj kal mein toh conference karunga... crore mujhe dena hei ya mujhe crore aa rahe hein (I will share my proper story. How Rakhi and some of her known people framed me. I will tell everything... I will do a press conference in a few days... how I have to pay the crores or I will be receiving them)."

When further asked if he will be meeting Rakhi again, he said that unlike her, he won't be saying multiple things here and there to the media. He also mentioned that he just wants to say his side of the story in the press conference in a proper manner and nothing else.

A few months ago, Rakhi had alleged that Adil has another woman in his life. A part of her statement to the media said, 'Kehte ho na media mein kyun aati ho, baat ghar pe hi rakho. Ghar pe reh ke na mujhe fridge me nahi jana hai.' She later accused him of assault, stealing money and jewelry from her flat without her knowledge, performing unnatural sex and harassment for dowry, among other charges.

Adil was then brought to the Oshiwara police station for questioning and later placed under arrest.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani got married in July last year.