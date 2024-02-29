New Delhi: It's hard not to miss the pregnancy glow on mother-to-be Yami Gautam’s face. Her face beaming with joy, the actor and husband, producer Aditya Dhar are also overwhelmed with the response to their latest, the political thriller Article 370. Even though a section of the media called it nothing but a propaganda film, it has sent the cash registers ringing, collecting 45 Crores plus within days of its release.

Aditya Dhar confesses that labels don’t concern him, “Our job is to give our best to whatever project we working on. Once it is out, it goes into the audience’s hands and up to them to decide the fate of the movie.”

The film a sequence of events leading to the abrogation of special constitutional status to Jammu and Kashmir, has been helmed by debutante director Aditya Suhas. But, what is interesting to see is that instead of a testosterone-driven narrative, it is helmed by two women playing characters. Yami Gautam’s undeterred and bold intelligence office Zooni Haksar, is offset by the quite determined deputy secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, played by Priyamani.

“This was my first solo theatrical release as such. But apart from me challenging my comfort zone., I am overwhelmed by the support shown by Aditya and Lokesh, his brother. It was a huge risk for them, and a responsibility on me as well. This is what is woman empowerment, where you put things that would be mere rhetoric in action. They went with their casting and maintained the sanctity and authenticity of the narrative.

It was not a project where they came up with a big name and laid out the figure they would make. Neither is it that kind of film where you have a lot of things to lean on, in terms of assets and songs etc. It is a one of its kind film and a new genre,” says Yami.

Though Yami confesses she loves brainstorming with her husband, “He brings a unique perspective”, she says proudly.

However, her husband is quick to point out, that over the years he has observed a certain fearlessness in her when it comes to her craft.

Yami who made her debut in Vicky Donor in 2010 has had her fair share of struggles. But over the past six years, after Uri, The Surgical strike, the actor has been pushing the boundaries with her choice of roles from Dasvi, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, A Thursday.

“She is extraordinary with her selections of scripts, she is very intuitive, smart and understands what the audience wants to see. Even when people say this won't work, she goes by her gut. Even for Article 370 people were hesitant, it’s too technical, will it work, she had the conviction it will work and one should never underestimate the audience”, says Aditya.

Yami and Aditya were married in June 2021 and are all set to welcome their first child together in May this year.