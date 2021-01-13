हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan explores Sula Vineyards with wifey Shweta Agarwal, strikes a pose in twining outfits - Pics

Aditya tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal at Mumbai's ISKCON temple on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Aditya Narayan explores Sula Vineyards with wifey Shweta Agarwal, strikes a pose in twining outfits - Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The newlywed couple Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are exploring different places together and relishing their time. The famous singer-host dropped a picture of his gorgeous actress-turned-designer wifey Shweta on Instagram, sending fans into a tizzy.

Twinning in similar lemon-coloured outfits, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal explored the Sula Vineyards. He wrote in the caption: Exploring @sula_vineyards with my partner in crime & in wine 

Aditya tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal at Mumbai's ISKCON temple on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. It was a close-knit wedding ceremony. The couple has known each other for over a decade. 

They made their film debut together with 2010's 'Shaapit'.

The couple hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai with family and close friends in attendance. The stunning duo flew to Kashmir for their honeymoon and posted mushy romantic pictures. For the reception, Aditya wore a crisp black tuxedo while bride Shweta looked radiant in a red ensemble with diamond jewellery, flashing her and bridal chooda (red bangles). 

The duo got married on the same date as Udit Narayan's birthday, making it even more special for the veteran singer. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aditya NarayanShweta AgarwalShweta AggarwalAditya Narayan wife
Next
Story

Sonam Kapoor undergoes training for playing visually-impaired girl's role in 'Blind'
  • 1,04,95,147Confirmed
  • 1,51,529Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M23S

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin also arrives in Delhi after Covishield