Aditya Narayan explores Sula Vineyards with wifey Shweta Agarwal, strikes a pose in twining outfits - Pics

New Delhi: The newlywed couple Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are exploring different places together and relishing their time. The famous singer-host dropped a picture of his gorgeous actress-turned-designer wifey Shweta on Instagram, sending fans into a tizzy.

Twinning in similar lemon-coloured outfits, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal explored the Sula Vineyards. He wrote in the caption: Exploring @sula_vineyards with my partner in crime & in wine

Aditya tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal at Mumbai's ISKCON temple on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. It was a close-knit wedding ceremony. The couple has known each other for over a decade.

They made their film debut together with 2010's 'Shaapit'.

The couple hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai with family and close friends in attendance. The stunning duo flew to Kashmir for their honeymoon and posted mushy romantic pictures. For the reception, Aditya wore a crisp black tuxedo while bride Shweta looked radiant in a red ensemble with diamond jewellery, flashing her and bridal chooda (red bangles).

The duo got married on the same date as Udit Narayan's birthday, making it even more special for the veteran singer.