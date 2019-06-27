Aditya Pancholi booked for rape by Mumbai Police

New Delhi: Actor-producer Aditya Pancholi was on Thursday booked for rape by the Mumbai Police. Police filed an FIR against Pancholi based on the complaint of an actress. The complaint has been registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code at Versova police station.

The actress had in a couple of television interviews gone on record to say that she was raped and physically and mentally abused by Aditya over a decade ago when they used to live together as a couple. The actress had also stated that she had gone to the police after she was abused but Aditya was let off with just a warning.

Reacting to her allegations, Pancholi filed a defamation suit against the actress as well as her sister, who is also quite active on social media.

In April 2019, the star sister sent an email to Mumbai police, in which the actress had accused Pancholi of rape, among other things. This was followed by Pancholi leaking a video of the lawyer of the actress, alleging, that the lawyer was blackmailing him to withdraw the defamation case against the actress or face rape charges.

The last we heard that the actress went to the police station where she gave her statement on the matter, following which the police registered an FIR against Pancholi.

In the meantime, sources in Mumbai Police said that the cops may, however, face difficulties finding evidence in the case since the matter is almost 10-year-old.