Aditya Pancholi files for anticipatory bail in alleged rape case

New Delhi: After a Bollywood actress levelled rape charges against Aditya Pancholi a few days back, the actor-producer has now applied for anticipatory bail. According to latest reports, Pancholi has filed for an anticipatory bail in Dindoshi session court, Mumbai.

The court will hear the bail plea on Tuesday.

A popular movie actress had registered a complaint against Pancholi a few days back. The complaint was registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code at Versova police station reportedly.

The Versova police station has booked the actor under rape and assault charges.

The actress in her complaint had alleged that Pancholi assaulted her both physically and mentally. She claimed that he even blackmailed her and had back in 2014 clicked some private pictures.