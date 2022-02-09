हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aditya Pancholi

Aditya Pancholi, film producer Sam Fernandes file police complaints against each other

Sam Fernandes and Aditya Pancholi met recently at a plush hotel to discuss the role of the latter's son Suraj in a movie produced by Fernandes. However, both entered into a heated exchange over the production of the film. 

Aditya Pancholi, film producer Sam Fernandes file police complaints against each other
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi and film producer Sam Fernandes have lodged cross Non-Cognisable (NC) complaints against each other following a dispute, a Mumbai Police official said on Wednesday (February 9). Both of them have accused each other of manhandling and using abusive language, he said.

Fernandes and Pancholi met recently at a five-star hotel in suburban Juhu to discuss the role of Aditya's son Suraj Pancholi in a movie produced by Fernandes. However, both entered into a heated exchange over the production of the film. Both of them allegedly manhandled each other, the Juhu police station official said quoting the complaints.

The official said that Fernandes had given a role to Suraj Pancholi in his film, but due to some financial issue, the production of the film got stuck. Aditya Pancholi was insisting that Fernandes complete the movie.

The cross complaints were registered under charges of intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and punishment for criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aditya PancholiSam FernandesAditya Pancholi filmAditya Pancholi controversy
Next
Story

Ed Sheeran announces 'The Joker And The Queen' featuring Taylor Swift

Must Watch

PT4M55S

Zee Exclusive: Will fulfill the promises made to the public, says Akhilesh Yadav