Aditya Roy Kapur Meets Shraddha Kapoor In The Most Loving Way; Netizens Say 'Aashiqui 3 Mai Inko Cast Karo Firse'

New Delhi: Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor bumped into each other at an event and it sent a huge meltdown to their fans. The video of Aditya and Shraddha goes viral on social media as they meet while it is raining and the irony is that it reminded the fans of their film Aashiqui 2.

Aashiqui 2 success made Aditya and Shraddha an overnight star and as the makers are planning the sequel with Kartik Aaryan, fans demand to cast the OG couple once again. Aditya met Shraddha very lovingly as he couldn't take his eyes off the gorgeousness who was dressed to kill in a beautiful black saree.

Watch the video of Aashiqui 2 couple Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur bump into each other at an event.

The shippers of this power couple from Aashiqui 2 want them to reunite all over again with Aashiqui 3. One user commented,” They are married in mind”. Another user commented, Aashiqui 2 rewind’. One more user said,” Aashiqui 3 Mai inko cast karlo firse”.

The craze for Adi and Shraddha is unmatchable and indeed it would be a visual treat to see them together on the big screen.

Shraddha and Aditya once upon a time dated each other and they departed sooner and the reason is best known to them. Currently, both are single as Aditya has separated from his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday and reportedly Shraddha recently suffered a heartbreak in her relationship with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar writer Rahul Mody.

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying the biggest success with her film Stree 2 which had become the first domestic film in Bollywood to earn Rs 700 cr at the box office.