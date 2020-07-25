Aditya Roy Kapur recalls fond memories of filming his blockbuster release Malang

Mumbai: Touted as one of the most promising and charismatic actors in the Hindi film industry, Aditya Roy Kapur was a complete show-stealer in the Mohit Suri directorial Malang. Staying true to its reputation, the film turned out to be a runaway success, both, at the box office and at the OTT platforms. A dark thriller which won the audiences with its unpredictable and edgy storyline, Malang turned out to be a game-changer for Aditya Roy Kapur.

As cinemagoers recognised him as a new action mass hero, it was impressive how the actor underwent a massive physical transformation and donned two completely different avatars in the film. While his new badass avatar soon became a rage with the fans, Aditya is now gearing up for the World Television Premiere of Malang on July 26 at 12 PM on Sony MAX. The actor strongly believes that the World Television Premiere of the action drama will help the movie reach a wider audience.

Recalling special memories of filming Malang and what he loved the most about it, Aditya Roy Kapur says, "I've very fond memories of filming Malang as the film is set in Goa and it's a place where I enjoy going to, we had a blast shooting there. I have spent a lot of time in Goa in my carefree teenage days, so I went there a week or so before the shoot to revisit all the places that I used to go to get a feel of what life was like back then."

With Malang, Roy Kapur emerged as the new action hero, a genre which he attempted for this first time in his career. Opening up about the same, th star said, "Shooting the action scenes were memorable too. It was cool to look at myself being a rebel on the big screen after all the hard work. Preparing for the character was interesting because I was playing him in two different times in his life, before and after certain events that take place. There was a marked change in the character from the past to the present and for some of the younger portions, I had to tap into my teenage years and that was a fun journey."

He further added, "The other portion had another physicality to it and I needed to kind of toughen up and bulk up on the outside, apart from obviously trying to understand what a person goes through who has faced such traumatic events, jail time etc. Overall it was a very rewarding journey."

Other than this, Aditya Roy Kapur will also be seen in the Anurag Basu directorial, Ludo and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. Malang is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakraman.