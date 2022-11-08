topStoriesenglish
Aditya Seal promotes his latest release 'Rocket Gang' at his school in Mumbai

Aditya was seen teaching the kids the signature step for the song and all of them followed along.  They even played a bunch of games that made Aditya go back and live his childhood days from when he was in school. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 09:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Actor Aditya Seal was seen promoting his film, Rocket Gang at his school, CNM School in Vile Parle.
  • The movie Rocket Gang is a roller-coaster ride of friendship, camaraderie, love & dance as a team of 5 children step into the biggest dance competition to accomplish their dream.

New Delhi: Actor Aditya Seal was seen promoting his film, Rocket Gang at his school,  CNM School in Vile Parle. The movie Rocket Gang is a roller-coaster ride of friendship, camaraderie, love & dance as a team of 5 children step into the biggest dance competition to accomplish their dream. 

When he arrived at the school, he was greeted by the happy and excited cheers of all the kids. Aditya was seen teaching the kids the signature step for the song and all of them followed along.  They even played a bunch of games that made Aditya go back and live his childhood days from when he was in school. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As he went around the school and its classrooms he got very nostalgic as he remembered all the memories he had with his friends. He said, "Being around these kids today, I couldn't help but recollect my childhood days. The school's atmosphere made me extremely nostalgic as I remembered all the fun I had with all my friends.  It was so much fun interacting with the kids, they're just so cheerful and full of life that it brightened up my day. We danced and played games and it was definitely the most fun I've had during promotions."

The movie Rocket Gang, presented and produced by Zee Studios and directed by Bosco Martis is hitting the theatres on the 11th of November.

