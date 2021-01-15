Adnan Sami shuts Twitter user for tasteless tweet on Lata Mangeshkar's singing abilities

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Delhi: Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar trended on Twitter this morning after a user made a tasteless comment on her singing abilities. Netizens flooded with tweets supporting the doyen of music and slamming the person who posted the controversial tweet. 

Singer Adnan Sami shut the Twitter user for her remark by giving a befitting reply. Here's the tweet thread: 

Ever since the Twitter user named Kaveri tweeted about the legendary singer, there has a been a war of words being exchanged on social media. Fans and followers of Lata Mangeshkar bashed the person for her tweets. 

The Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar has recorded as many as over 1000 songs in Hindi films.  She has crooned songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages, including Marathi, Hindi, Bengali and Assamese respectively.

 

Lata Mangeshkar has three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and many more. 

In 1974, she became the first Indian to perform in the Royal Albert Hall.

The veteran singer has several other awards and recognitions in her name for her illustrious musical career. 

 

