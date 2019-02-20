Adnan Sami to 'jam' with fans

Mumbai: Popular singer Adnan Sami is going to engage with his fans through a digital activity, "Jam With Me", which will begin from Thursday.

Divided into seasons, "Jam With Me" is a brainchild of Adnan that will allow his fans to engage with the maestro for real.

In a five-week long activity, Adnan will raise a few questions revolving around the music universe, asking the audience to poll for the song they want to hear.

Each week will see a new question-set followed by a rendition by the artiste himself.

Adnan said in a statement: "I have realised that in today's day and age, it is highly imperative to understand where our audience resides. The idea of 'Jam With Me' is to come in close contact with everyone and to create a forum of their interest.

"I hope this initiative bears fruits and will help me achieve my aim of connecting with the masses."

The singer is popular for songs like "Kabhi to nazar milao", "Bheegi bheegi raton mein" and "Lift karadey".