After Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo producer's explosive allegation, Shehzada makers back 'professional' Kartik Aaryan

New Delhi: After controversy erupted regarding the Hindi release of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, T-Series honcho has backed Kartik Aaryan.

The makers of Shehzada requested Manish Shah of Goldmines to stop the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version. After this, Shah's explosive interview on how Kartik threatened to leave the remake gained ground, Bhushan Kumar, director Rohit Dhawan and producer Aman Gill came out in support of the Bollywood star.

Producer Bhushan Kumar says, “We, the producers, felt that Shehzada should release in theatre first and not the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, hence we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version, and release of the film is always the producer's decision and not actor.” He further adds Kartik Aarya, "I have known Kartik since the beginning of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actor, I have worked with."

Director Rohit Dhawan said “Kartik’s intent and excitement for ‘Shehzada’ is unquestionable. It’s been a joy working with him. As director and actor, we share a solid bond and nothing can come in the way of our love for the film. ”Seems like the bond between the actor and the director is eager to bring magic to the big screen.

Yet another producer of the film, Aman Gill, shared "After finding out about the Hindi Version release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo we the producers on our own requested Manishji to not release it. Kartik is going all out for Shehzada as an actor and only discusses how he can contribute to make this the biggest film for everyone involved, he is one of most dedicated actors in the industry.”